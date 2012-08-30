UPDATE 1-Insurer Admiral's profit rises on UK strength

* H1 pretax profit up 7 percent at 171.8 mln stg

* Combined loss at overseas units more than doubles

* Interim dividend 45.1 pence per share, up 15 pct

LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - British motor insurer Admiral reported a better-than-expected 7 percent increase in half-year profit as an improved performance at home outweighed wider losses at its fledgeling overseas businesses.

Cardiff-based Admiral, which insures one in ten cars on Britain’s roads, made a pretax profit of 171.8 million pounds ($271.95 million) in the first six months of 2012, ahead of the 167.7 million pounds pencilled in by analysts in a company poll.

The improvement was driven by a 9 percent increase in profit at the company’s core British car insurance business as premium revenue grew faster than claims and costs.

That more than compensated for a deterioration at Admiral’s international start-up units, where combined losses more than doubled to 8.9 million pounds, reflecting higher investment in Italy and expansion in the United States.

Admiral, which also operates under the Bell, Diamond and Elephant brands and owns price-comparison website Confused.com, said it had reined in growth in Britain during the first half as increased competition began to weigh on insurance prices.

The company is paying an interim dividend of 45.1 pence per share, an increase of 15 percent.