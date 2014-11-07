Insurer Admiral says Q3 turnover falls by 3 pct

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - British motor insurer Admiral Group said turnover fell in the third quarter by 3 percent from a year earlier in the competitive domestic car insurance market.

Group turnover fell to 513 million pounds, the firm said in a trading statement on Friday.

Group customers rose by 10 percent to 4.03 million, compared with the third quarter of 2013, it added.

Admiral said it expected its UK price comparison site Confused.com to deliver a lower result in the second half compared to the first half of 2014.