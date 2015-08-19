FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Insurer Admiral posts 1 pct rise in H1 profit to $292 mln
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 19, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

Insurer Admiral posts 1 pct rise in H1 profit to $292 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - British insurer Admiral posted a forecast-beating 1 percent rise in first-half pre-tax profits to 186.1 million pounds ($291.58 million) on Wednesday, helped by growing customer numbers and lower than expected claims.

The profits came in above analysts’ expectations of 163 million pounds, according to a company-supplied consensus forecast.

Admiral competes with UK rivals including RSA, Direct Line and esure Group.

Admiral owns UK price comparison site Confused.com and U.S. site compare.com. Its other brands include Elephant, Diamond and Bell.

The firm said in a trading statement it would pay an interim dividend of 51 pence per share, against analyst forecasts of 45.6 pence. ($1 = 0.6382 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.