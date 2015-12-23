FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE's ADNOC forms new international investment arm
December 23, 2015 / 11:28 AM / 2 years ago

UAE's ADNOC forms new international investment arm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) plans to set up an international arm to invest in oil and gas firms abroard, the al-Ittihad newspaper reported on Wednesday citing the official gazette.

The new firm ADNOC International Limited, formed after legislation from the UAE’s president, will be capitalised at $1 billion. It will be independent from the mother company but fully owned by ADNOC and will be based in the UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi.

It will invest in, own and run oil and gas firms and assets for exploration, drilling and production as well as marketing, refining and distribution outside Abu Dhabi but it will also conduct activities in the emirate, from which comes the bulk of oil production of the OPEC’s third largest producer.

The report did not say when the company will start operations. (Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Writing by Reem Shamseddine, editing by William Hardy)

