ADNOC sells rare low sulphur diesel cargo -trade

SINGAPORE/DUBAI, June 26 (Reuters) - State-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) has sold a rare low sulphur diesel cargo ahead of the country’s anticipated move to cleaner fuel early next year, industry sources said on Tuesday.

The cargo is the company’s first sale of diesel with 10 parts-per-million (ppm) sulphur content, traders said, although this could not be confirmed. ADNOC officials could not be reached for comment.

Abu Dhabi, the main crude producer in OPEC member the United Arab Emirates, plans to switch the country’s diesel fuel supply to only ultra low-sulphur diesel by 2013, according to a strategic plan for the period 2009 to 2013, in a bid to align itself with the global shift towards cleaner fuels.

ADNOC’s diesel now has sulphur content of 500 ppm but the company wants to slash that to 10 ppm, in line with strict clean air standards in Europe, and has been studying ways to shift its production to cleaner fuel.

The company was in talks with traders late last year to offer the 10 ppm sulphur diesel cargoes through term contracts, but later decided against this, due to limited outlets for the grade in the Middle East.

The term contract for the supply of low sulphur diesel in 2013 is likely to be negotiated later this year instead, traders said.

If this happens, ADNOC will be the only refinery in the Middle East supplying 10 ppm sulphur diesel on a regular basis. Oman’s refinery currently exports 15 ppm sulphur diesel occasionally to Europe.

Most Middle East refineries are not able to produce diesel meeting Europe’s stringent specifications, especially for winter. Bahrain Petroleum Corp (Bapco) sold a low sulphur diesel cargo many years ago, and has the capability to produce low sulphur diesel but currently does not do so due to better economics for the domestic 500 ppm sulphur diesel, traders said.

FIRST 10PPM DIESEL SALE

Adnoc has sold 40,000 tonnes of the 10 ppm sulphur diesel to Swiss-based trader Vitol at a premium of about $4.75 to $4.80 a barrel to Middle East quotes, traders said.

This is just slightly higher than a 500 ppm sulphur cargo currently being sold in the Middle East market at just above $4 a barrel to Middle East quotes.

Although ADNOC’s 10 ppm diesel meets European summer specifications, this particular cargo is not able to be used in the Middle East market, which makes it likely it will be used for blending, one of the traders said.

“The distillation is a little bit off, so to most people it is off-specification in that sense and that’s why it’s cheaper,” he added.

A second trader said the price was lower than market value due to concern over certain specifications including flash point, distillation and density.

“But it was overall okay for European specification,” the Gulf-based trader added. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Humeyra Pamuk;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)