May 16, 2012 / 7:45 AM / in 5 years

ADNOC to finalise jet fuel term at higher premium-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 16 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) has concluded its July-December jet fuel term negotiations with at least one buyer at a slightly higher premium than its existing contract, industry sources said on Wednesday.

The refiner finalised its term contract with the unidentified buyer at a premium of $2.05 a barrel above Middle East quotes, they said.

This is an increase of five cents from its January-to-December term cargoes this year and 35 cents higher than its 2011 July-to-June term cargoes.

Although the buyer who has finalised the term with ADNOC is not known, those involved in the negotiations include Shell , Vitol, ConocoPhillips, Petronas and Swiss Singapore, traders said.

