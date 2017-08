DUBAI, March 28 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Tuesday it had informed customers of cuts in crude allocations for May, in line with the OPEC agreement to limit oil supplies.

Both Murban and Das crude grades will be reduced by 7 percent, ADNOC told customers in a letter dated March 28 and seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Mark Potter)