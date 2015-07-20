FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ADO revives IPO plans as markets stabilise on Greek deal
July 20, 2015 / 9:02 AM / 2 years ago

ADO revives IPO plans as markets stabilise on Greek deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 20 (Reuters) - German real-estate company ADO Properties has revived its plans for an initial public offering in Frankfurt as markets have stabilised following an impending new bailout for Greece.

ADO last month postponed its flotation until further notice, citing market volatility caused by the Greece crisis.

The group said on Monday it is offering its shares in a range of 20-25 euros ($21.70-$27.13) apiece through an accelerated book-building running until Wednesday.

Ado aims to raise at least 400 million euros from the listing planned for Thursday, about 200 million of which from a capital increase and at least 200 million from the sale of existing shares by owner ADO Group Ltd.

$1 = 0.9217 euros Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Ludwig Burger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
