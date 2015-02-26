Berlin property firm Ado eyes German share listing - sources

FRANKFURT, Feb 26 (Reuters) - German residential property company Ado Properties GmbH aims to list on the German stock exchange as early as July and hopes to raise around 300-400 million euros ($336-448 million), three financial sources with knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.

Investment banks UBS and Kempen are organising the listing of the Berlin-focused Ado, assisted by law firm Freshfields, two of the sources said.

Total market capitalisation is expected to be below 800 million euros, two sources said. The exact size of the placement is unknown.

UBS, Kempen and Freshfields all declined to comment.

A spokesman at Ado was not available to comment.

The listing is the latest in a string of deals in Germany’s fragmented real estate sector, including Deutsche Annington’s 3.9 billion euro takeover of Gagfah in December and Deutsche Wohnen’s recent 1 billion offer for Austria’s Conwert. ($1 = 0.8923 euros)