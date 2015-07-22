FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ADO Properties IPO likely to price at 20 euros per share -sources
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 22, 2015 / 11:57 AM / 2 years ago

ADO Properties IPO likely to price at 20 euros per share -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 22 (Reuters) - German real estate group ADO Properties is guiding investors to expect an issue price at the low end of the range it has given, two sources familiar with the deal said.

ADO has told investors to expect an offer price of 20 euros ($21.85) a share in its initial public offering planned for Thursday, they said.

The group had postponed its IPO citing market volatility caused by the Greece crisis, but revived the plans earlier this week, offering its shares in a range of 20-25 euros apiece through an accelerated book-building . ($1 = 0.9152 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Hübner and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.