FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Adobe forecasts 2016 profit, revenue below estimates
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
marijuana
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
October 6, 2015 / 8:21 PM / 2 years ago

Adobe forecasts 2016 profit, revenue below estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Adobe Systems Inc forecast 2016 revenue and profit below estimates, sending its shares down 8 percent in after-market trading.

The Photoshop maker said it expects full-year revenue of about $5.7 billion, well below the average analyst estimate of $5.93 billion.

Adobe forecast an adjusted profit of $2.70 per share. Analysts on average estimate $3.19, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s shares were down at $78.30 after closing at $85.15 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.