Adobe's quarterly results beat estimates

March 18 (Reuters) - Adobe Systems Inc, the maker of Photoshop and Acrobat software, reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue, helped by strong demand for its digital marketing software.

The company’s net income fell to $47 million, or 9 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $65.1 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Adobe earned 30 cents per share.

Analysts had expected an adjusted profit of 25 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell about 1 percent to $1 billion, but came above the average analyst estimate of $973.1 million.

The results were inadvertently released on Adobe’s website ahead of the expected announcement after the bell on Tuesday.