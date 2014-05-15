Adobe's Creative Cloud down; says working to restore suite

May 15 (Reuters) - Adobe Systems Inc said late on Thursday it was working to fix login issues for its Creative Cloud suite, more than 24 hours after users said they were unable to access some of its products.

The maker of Photoshop and Acrobat software said in a blog post that it had identified the cause of the disruption, but did not specify what caused the outage, or how soon it expects its services to be back to normal. (r.reuters.com/qed49v)

Adobe spokeswoman Vanessa Rios declined to elaborate about the outage.

Last year, hackers caused a data breach that resulted in the theft of millions of customer email addresses and passwords as well as the source code to some of Adobe’s top-selling products. But Rios declined to comment when asked if the service disruption might be connected.

As of Thursday, users around the world were not able to access the Creative Cloud website, the desktop app or make purchases or upgrades.

Adobe had 1.84 million paid Creative Cloud subscriptions as of February. Adobe has been shifting to web-based subscription service Creative Cloud from a licensing model since 2012.

Adobe offers membership plans for the Creative Cloud suite, which includes Photoshop, Illustrator and Flash software, ranging from $30 to $75 per month. (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore and Jim Finkle in Boston; Editing by Ken Wills)