Adobe revenue misses estimate

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Photoshop maker Adobe Systems Inc reported a mere 1 percent rise in quarterly revenue that missed analysts’ expectations, pushing shares down about 3.6 percent in extended trading on Tuesday.

Net income fell to $44.7 million, or 9 cents per share, for the quarter ended Aug. 29, from $83 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.01 billion, while analysts on average had expected revenue of $1.02 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.