FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Adobe to buy stock photography company, revenue rises 3 pct
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2014 / 9:16 PM / 3 years ago

Adobe to buy stock photography company, revenue rises 3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Photoshop maker Adobe Systems Inc said it would buy stock photography company Fotolia for $800 million and reported a 3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher subscription sales of its Creative Cloud suite.

Adobe’s net income rose to $73.3 million, or 14 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Nov. 28, from $65.3 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue of the company, whose products are some of the most pirated in the world, rose to $1.07 billion from $1.04 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.