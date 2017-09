March 17 (Reuters) - Photoshop maker Adobe Systems Inc posted an 11 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it sold more subscriptions to its Creative Cloud suite.

The company’s net income rose to $84.9 million, or 17 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Feb. 27, from $47 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.11 billion from $1 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)