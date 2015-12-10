Adobe revenue rises 22 pct

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Photoshop maker Adobe Systems Inc reported a 21.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong growth in its cloud-powered graphic design and digital marketing businesses.

The company’s net income rose to $222.7 million, or 44 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Nov. 27, from $88.1 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.31 billion from $1.07 billion. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)