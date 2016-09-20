FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Adobe's revenue rises for tenth quarter in a row
September 20, 2016

Adobe's revenue rises for tenth quarter in a row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Adobe Systems Inc reported a 20 percent rise in quarterly revenue, the tenth straight quarter of increase, as its Creative Cloud package of software tools added more subscribers.

The company's revenue rose to $1.46 billion in the three months ended Sept. 2, from $1.22 billion a year earlier.

Adobe said its net income rose to $270.79 million, or 54 cents per share, from $174.47 million, or 34 cents per share. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

