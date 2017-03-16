Adobe reports 21.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue

March 16 (Reuters) - Adobe Systems Inc reported a 21.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, the twelfth straight quarter of increase, as its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, added more subscribers.

The company's net income rose to $398.45 million, or 80 cents per share, in the first quarter March 3, from $254.31 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $1.68 billion from $1.38 billion. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)