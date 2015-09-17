CORRECTED-Photoshop maker Adobe's revenue jumps 21 pct on cloud push

(Corrects latest-quarter EPS in paragraph 2 to 34 cents from 35 cents)

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Photoshop maker Adobe Systems Inc reported a 21 percent jump in quarterly revenue, as more customers subscribed to its creative and marketing software products provided over the Internet.

The company’s net income rose to $174.5 million, or 34 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Aug. 28, from $44.7 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.22 billion from $1.01 billion. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)