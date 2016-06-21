Adobe's revenue rises for ninth quarter in a row

June 21 (Reuters) - Adobe Systems Inc reported a 20.4 percent rise in second-quarter revenue, as more customers subscribed for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, such as Photoshop.

The company's revenue increased to $1.40 billion in the three months ended June 3, from $1.16 billion a year earlier, rising for the ninth quarter in a row.

Adobe said on Tuesday its net income rose to $244.1 million, or 48 cents per share, from $147.5 million, or 29 cents per share. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)