Adobe's revenue rises for eleventh straight quarter

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Adobe Systems Inc reported a 23.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue for the eleventh straight quarter driven by more subscribers for its creative cloud business including Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign.

The company's net income rose to $399.6 million, or 80 cents per share, in fourth quarter ended Dec. 2, from $222.7 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.

Adobe's total revenue rose to $1.61 billion from $1.31 billion. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)