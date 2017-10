March 19 (Reuters) - Adobe Systems Inc, maker of Photoshop and Acrobat software, reported a 65 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt mainly by higher expenses.

Net income fell to $65.1 million, or 13 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $185.2 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 4 percent to $1 billion.

Expenses rose 16 percent to $753 million.