Sept 9 (Reuters) - Adocia SAS :

* Reports positive preliminary results from dose response clinical study of BioChaperone Lispro U100

* Says study confirms BioChaperone Lispro U100 more closely mimics endogenous insulin secretion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)