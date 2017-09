Oct 28 (Reuters) - Adolfo Dominguez Sa :

* H1 total revenue at 59.0 million euros versus 64.4 million euros last year

* H1 net loss at 5.1 million euros versus net loss 9.2 million euros last year

* H1 negative adjusted EBITDA at 2.1 million euros versus 3.1 million euros last year

* Financial debt at August 31 at 24.0 million euros versus 25.6 million euros at Feb. 28