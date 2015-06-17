FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's Ado Properties in 400 mln euro bourse listing
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 17, 2015 / 3:07 PM / 2 years ago

Germany's Ado Properties in 400 mln euro bourse listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 17 (Reuters) - German residential real estate company Ado Properties aims to raise at least 400 million euros ($450 million) through a stock market listing, using about half of the cash to purchase residential properties in Berlin, the company said on Wednesday.

Ado set the price range for its initial public offering (IPO) at 20-25 euros with the offer period to start on June 18.

The listing is the latest in a string of deals in Germany’s real estate sector, including Deutsche Annington’s 3.9 billion euro takeover of Gagfah and 1.9 billion euro takeover of Suedewo.

Kempen & Co and UBS Investment Bank are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners, Ado said in a statement.

The offer consists of a capital increase worth about 200 million euros and of existing shares sold by owner ADO Group Ltd. worth at least 200 million euros.

$1 = 0.8895 euros Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Ludwig Burger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.