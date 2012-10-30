FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2012 / 5:36 PM / 5 years ago

Former CDC head favourite to take ADP helm - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The former head of French state bank Caisse des Depot et Consignations is the frontrunner to take the helm of Aeroports de Paris, people familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Augustin de Romanet, 51, whose term at CDC ended in March, is the most likely candidate to succeed Pierre Graff, the 65-year-old chairman and chief executive who is retiring from the airport operator on Nov. 11.

Aeroports de Paris, which runs Paris’ two airports, Roissy/Charles de Gaulle and Orly, is 52 percent controlled by the French state.

Other candidates for the post include Francois Rubichon, ADP’s deputy chief executive, and Jean-Marc Janaillac, the head of state-owned public transport operator RATP Developpement. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer and Julien Ponthus; Writing by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)

