ADP maintains forecasts after Q1
August 31, 2012 / 5:46 AM / in 5 years

ADP maintains forecasts after Q1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Aeroports de Paris maintained its profit outlook despite posting lower-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Friday, as weakness in core activities clouded brisk retail and property earnings.

The operator of Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports said earnings before interest, tax, debt and amortization (EBITDA) slipped 0.2 percent to 464 million euros in the three months to end-June as revenues rose 4.1 percent to 1.267 billion euros.

Analysts were on average expecting, EBITDA of 477 million euros on sales of 1.325 billion and net profits of 153 million in the first quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

ADP said gross earnings from airport operations fell 14 percent weighed down by higher external costs while retail earnings grew almost 10 percent.

ADP, which recently acquired 38 percent of Istanbul airport operator TAV, reiterated a forecast for modest growth in its widely watched EBITDA as well as passenger traffic and revenue for 2012.

It maintained a parallel goal of increasing EBITDA by 40 percent between 2009 and 2015.

Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer, Tim Hepher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
