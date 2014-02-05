CORRECTED-Payroll processor ADP's profit rises 8 pct

(Corrects date of ending of fiscal quarter in second paragraph.)

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Automatic Data Processing Inc reported an 8 percent rise in quarterly profit due to higher revenue from its payroll-processing business as the U.S. job market improves.

Net earnings from continuing operations rose to $377 million, or 78 cents per share, in the second fiscal quarter, ended Dec. 31, from $352 million, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose about 9 percent to $2.98 billion. (Reporting by Neha Dimri and Varun Aggarwal in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)