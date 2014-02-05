FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Payroll processor ADP's results beat estimates
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 5, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Payroll processor ADP's results beat estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* 2nd-quarter EPS from cont. ops 78 cents vs est 77 cents

* Revenue rises 9 pct to $2.98 bln vs est $2.94 bln

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Automatic Data Processing Inc reported better-than-expected second-quarter results due to higher revenue from its payroll-processing business as the U.S. job market recovers.

U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in November and the jobless rate hit a five-year low of 7.0 percent following a similarly robust growth in October.

ADP’s net earnings from continuing operations rose 8 percent to $377 million, or 78 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from a year earlier.

Total revenue rose about 9 percent to $2.98 billion.

Analysts had expected earnings of 77 cents per share on revenue of $2.94 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said number of employees on its clients’ payrolls rose 2.9 percent in the United States in the quarter on a like-for-like basis.

Revenue from its employer services unit rose 9 percent to $2.09 billion.

ADP also processes accounting and inventory for auto dealers and provides software and networking products for companies.

Roseland, New Jersey-based ADP’s shares closed at $74.95 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday. The stock gained 26 percent in the 12 months ended Dec. 31.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.