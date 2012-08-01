UPDATE 2-Payroll processor ADP cautiously optimistic about 2013

* Q4 EPS $0.53 vs est $0.53

* Q4 total rev up 5 pct

* Sees FY13 revenue, adj EPS growth of 5-7 pct

By Aman Shah

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Payment processor Automatic Data Processing Inc said it was cautiously optimistic about 2013 but forecast full-year results that were below market expectations on a weak recovery in the job market.

“We see solid momentum going into next year, particular considering the economic uncertainties,” Chief Financial Officer Christopher Reidy told Reuters.

The company, which says it issues pay checks to about 1 in 6 Americans, cited weakness in the United States and Europe as concerns in the next fiscal year.

ADP expects revenue and earnings per share growth of between 5 percent and 7 percent in 2013. This equates to earnings of $2.88-$2.93 per share and revenue of between $11.24 billion and $11.45 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $2.99 per share on revenue of $11.52 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

ADP expects pretax margins at its core business -- employer services -- to continue to improve next year and forecast an increase of at least 50 basis points in margins.

The company’s 2013 growth forecast for ‘pays per control’ -- an indicator of the number of employees at each ADP client -- was 2 to 3 percent.

FOURTH-QTR IN LINE

The company earned 53 cents per share in the fourth quarter, in line with analysts expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue climbed 5 percent to $2.64 billion, but came in below estimates of $2.66 billion.

Revenue at the employer services segment grew 7 percent to $1.88 billion, while pretax margins fell 30 basis points due to a drag from acquisitions.

Revenue from PEO services -- under which the company provides human resources, employee benefits, payroll and workers’ compensation services through a co-employment model -- rose 12 percent to $443.3 million.

Shares of the company, which has a market valuation of $27.66 billion, have gained about 5 percent since the start of the year. They were flat at $56.41 in early-afternoon trading on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.