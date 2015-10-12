UPDATE 1-Paris airports operator eyes 30-40 pct profit growth by 2020

(Adds finance director comments)

By Cyril Altmeyer

PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Aeroports de Paris, the operator of Paris’ Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports, forecast on Monday that core profit would rise by as much as two-fifths over the next five years as demand for air travel continues to grow.

The company said it expected average traffic growth of 2.5 percent per year between 2016 and 2020, after at least 3 percent forecast for this year.

ADP said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) should be between 30 and 40 percent higher by 2020 than last year’s level of 1.109 billion euros ($1.26 billion).

Finance head Edward Arkwright said the company was looking at several potential investments abroad, notably in Vietnam, where Airports Corporation of Vietnam, one of the country’s biggest State-Owned Enterprises, won approval last week to sell a 3.47 percent stake to the public.

He said the Paris airports operator was also interested in Nice airport in southern France, which the government plans to privatise.

He declined to comment on a report by Bloomberg that the state was considering selling part of its holding in Aeroports de Paris to generate funds to help nuclear group Areva .

The news agency earlier reported that France was considering cutting its 50.63 percent stake in Aeroports de Paris to below 50 percent, citing people familiar with the plan. ($1 = 0.8797 euros) (Writing by James Regan; Editing by Bate Felix and Andrew Callus)