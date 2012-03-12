FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 12, 2012 / 8:21 AM / in 6 years

ADP - no short-term plans for similar deals to TAV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 12 (Reuters) - Aeroports de Paris has no plans for similar acquisitions to its purchase of a 38 percent stake in Turkish airport operator TAV Havalimanlari any time soon, ADP’s chief executive said in an interview.

“At the moment, I don’t see other deals involving our core activities in the short-term,” ADP CEO Pierre Graff told Reuters on Monday.

He also said the TAV takeover would give ADP the right to name three members of the Turkish airport operator’s 11-person board. (Reporting by Christian Plumb and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by James Regan)

