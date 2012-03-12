FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ADP confirms to buy Turkish airport operator stake
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 12, 2012 / 7:36 AM / 6 years ago

ADP confirms to buy Turkish airport operator stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 12 (Reuters) - France’s Aeroports de Paris confirmed on Monday that it would buy a 38 percent stake in Turkish airports operator TAV Havalimanlari Holding for $874 million and said the deal would boost earnings from next year.

ADP is paying 11.3 Turkish lira per share, a premium of 32 percent to TAV’s latest closing price, in a deal that values all of TAV’s equity at $2.3 billion, the French airport group said in a statement.

“Aeroports de Paris expects to achieve double-digit returns on equity from this transaction,” ADP said. “The transaction is expected to be EPS (earnings per share) accretive as of 2013.”

The deal will be financed using existing cash and already secured acquisition debt financing, ADP added.

Reuters reported on Sunday that ADP had won a bidding battle for the TAV stake, pipping French construction company Vinci . (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.