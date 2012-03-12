ADP confirms to buy Turkish airport operator stake

PARIS, March 12 (Reuters) - France’s Aeroports de Paris confirmed on Monday that it would buy a 38 percent stake in Turkish airports operator TAV Havalimanlari Holding for $874 million and said the deal would boost earnings from next year.

ADP is paying 11.3 Turkish lira per share, a premium of 32 percent to TAV’s latest closing price, in a deal that values all of TAV’s equity at $2.3 billion, the French airport group said in a statement.

“Aeroports de Paris expects to achieve double-digit returns on equity from this transaction,” ADP said. “The transaction is expected to be EPS (earnings per share) accretive as of 2013.”

The deal will be financed using existing cash and already secured acquisition debt financing, ADP added.

Reuters reported on Sunday that ADP had won a bidding battle for the TAV stake, pipping French construction company Vinci . (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)