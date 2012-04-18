FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ADP posts 5 percent March traffic gain
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 18, 2012 / 4:05 PM / 5 years ago

ADP posts 5 percent March traffic gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 18 (Reuters) - Aeroports de Paris, operator of the French capital’s international airports, said passenger traffic rose 5 percent in March, led by a 12 percent surge in Middle Eastern travel.

Passenger numbers at Roissy Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports advanced to a combined 7.1 million in March, the company said on Wednesday.

Asia-Pacific traffice jumped 8.3 percent, ADP said. Passenger numbers also gained 7.5 percent for North America, 6.6 percent for Latin America and 5.4 percent for Africa. European traffic rose 4.1 percent.

International traffic increased 7.5 percent overall, more than three times the 2.1 percent gain on domestic French routes. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Christian Plumb)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.