BRIEF-Ad Pepper Media International closed H1 2014 with sales of EUR 22.3 million

July 18 (Reuters) - ad pepper media International NV : * Says annunces preliminary results for first half-year of 2014 * Says closed the first half year 2014 with sales of EUR 22.3 million, 11.5

percent up * Says H1 gross profit decreased by 29.2 percent to EUR 7.86 million * Says EBITDA for the past half-year amounts to EUR -2.1 million (H1 2013: EUR

-0.6 million) * Says H1 EBIT of EUR -2.241 million * Says H1 net loss amounts to EUR 1.8 million (H1 2013: net loss of EUR 0.6

million)