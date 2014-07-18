FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ad Pepper Media International closed H1 2014 with sales of EUR 22.3 million
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
July 18, 2014 / 8:31 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ad Pepper Media International closed H1 2014 with sales of EUR 22.3 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - ad pepper media International NV : * Says annunces preliminary results for first half-year of 2014 * Says closed the first half year 2014 with sales of EUR 22.3 million, 11.5

percent up * Says H1 gross profit decreased by 29.2 percent to EUR 7.86 million * Says EBITDA for the past half-year amounts to EUR -2.1 million (H1 2013: EUR

-0.6 million) * Says H1 EBIT of EUR -2.241 million * Says H1 net loss amounts to EUR 1.8 million (H1 2013: net loss of EUR 0.6

million) * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.