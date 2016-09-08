11th Circuit refuses to revive lawsuit over ADT share buybacks

A federal appeals court has declined to revive a securities fraud lawsuit accusing home security company ADT Corp of failing to disclose it was allegedly pressured by a hedge fund to buy back billions of dollars of its shares.

In a decision on Wednesday, a three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit Court said ADT sufficiently disclosed its plans to buy back $3 billion in shares in 2012 and 2013 and did not have to tell investors its motives for doing so.

