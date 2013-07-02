FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IRS claim may force ADT to share Tyco's tax liabilities
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 2, 2013 / 1:50 PM / 4 years ago

IRS claim may force ADT to share Tyco's tax liabilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 2 (Reuters) - Security services provider ADT Corp said it may have to contribute to a tax bill faced by former parent Tyco International Ltd if the total amount assessed by the IRS exceeds $1.85 billion.

Tyco said on Monday it received a notice from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service stating that several of the company’s former units, including ADT, owed taxes of $883.3 million and penalties of $154.0 million for tax years from 1997 to 2000. ()

Tyco also said the IRS had disallowed interest and related deductions recognized on the U.S. income tax returns totaling about $2.86 billion related to intercompany debt transactions.

The company said four former subsidiaries would share the liabilities under tax-sharing agreements. The companies are Covidien Plc, TE Connectivity Ltd, ADT and Pentair Ltd. ()

Shares of ADT, which was spun off from Tyco in September, were little changed at $40.46 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.