Federal judge tosses securities class action against ADT Corp

(Reuters) - A federal judge has dismissed a securities class action against ADT Corp, saying investors suing the home security company have not shown that it materially understated pressures it faced from competition, customer attrition and higher costs.

In an order made public on Thursday, U.S. District Judge William Dimitrouleas said the lawsuit alleges that ADT's financial results were misleading because they omitted mention of many of its problems, but that is not mandated by federal law. To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1cCurWU