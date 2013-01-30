FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-ADT posts higher profit as sales rise slightly
January 30, 2013 / 11:15 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-ADT posts higher profit as sales rise slightly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Home security services company ADT Corp reported a higher quarterly profit on Wednesday and announced a $600 million accelerated share repurchase.

The company, formerly a part of Tyco, said net earnings had risen 12.9 percent to $105 million, or 44 cents per share, from $93 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 43 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 1.8 percent to $809 million, with recurring revenue from existing customers accounting for 92 percent of the total and increasing 5.1 percent from a year earlier.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company, which provides security monitoring services to homes and small businesses in North America, said it still expected a rise of 4.9 percent to 5.2 percent in recurring revenue in fiscal 2013.

