CORRECTED-BRIEF-ADTRAN sees Q3 GAAP EPS between $0.19-$0.20 (Oct 2)
#Market News
October 3, 2014 / 5:15 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-ADTRAN sees Q3 GAAP EPS between $0.19-$0.20 (Oct 2)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects EPS outlook range in fourth bullet to $0.23-$0.24 from $0.23-$0 in Oct 2 brief item) Oct 2 (Reuters) - ADTRAN Inc : * Announces revised third quarter revenue and earnings estimate * GAAP earnings per share for Q3, assuming dilution, are expected to range from $0.19 to $0.20 * Says revenue for third quarter is expected to range from $162.0 million to $163.0 million * Non-GAAP earnings per share for Q3 are expected to range from $0.23 to $0.24 * Q3 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $177.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Says expect a material improvement in results beginning in 2015 * Says “shortfall in enterprise spending was influenced by inventory corrections” which co expects to be resolved as it enters 2015 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
