FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chipmaker AMD cuts revenue estimate, citing weak PC sales
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 6, 2015 / 8:37 PM / 2 years ago

Chipmaker AMD cuts revenue estimate, citing weak PC sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc lowered its revenue estimate for the second quarter ended June 27, saying the demand for personal computers was weaker-than-expected.

The company said on Monday that it now expects revenue to decrease about 8 percent from the first quarter, compared with its previous forecast of down 3 percent, plus or minus 3 percent.

The company reported revenue of $1.03 billion for the first quarter. The first forecast implied revenue of $999.1 million to $969.1 million. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.