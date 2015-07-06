Chipmaker AMD cuts revenue estimate, citing weak PC sales

July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc lowered its revenue estimate for the second quarter ended June 27, saying the demand for personal computers was weaker-than-expected.

The company said on Monday that it now expects revenue to decrease about 8 percent from the first quarter, compared with its previous forecast of down 3 percent, plus or minus 3 percent.

The company reported revenue of $1.03 billion for the first quarter. The first forecast implied revenue of $999.1 million to $969.1 million. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)