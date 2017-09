April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc reported a 26.2 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by continued weak PC and graphic card sales and intense competition from Intel Corp.

AMD’s net loss widened to $180 million, or 23 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 28, from $20 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $1.03 billion from $1.40 billion.