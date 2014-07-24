BRIEF-ADVA Optical Networking Q2 revenues rose 11.2 pct to EUR 87.2 million

July 24(Reuters) - ADVA Optical Networking SE :

* Says Q2 2014 revenues rose to EUR 87.2 million, up 11.2%

* Says IFRS operating income amounted to rounded nil in Q2 2014 after EUR 1.2 million in Q2 2013

* Says IFRS net income amounted to rounded nil in Q2 2014, down from EUR 0.1 million in Q2 2013

* In Q3 2014 expects revenues to range between EUR 82 million and EUR 87 million and

* Anticipates Q3 pro forma operating income of between 0% and 4% of revenues

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: