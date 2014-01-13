FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Generic version of GSK's Advair approved by Germany
January 13, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 4 years ago

Generic version of GSK's Advair approved by Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Germany approved the sale of a generic version of GlaxoSmithKline’s Advair on Monday, becoming the second country in Europe to authorise a copy of the top-selling inhaled lung drug.

Britain’s Vectura said its partner Sandoz, the generics division of Switzerland’s Novartis, had received German authorisation for its version of the drug, which they call AirFluSal Forspiro.

The receipt of the German marketing authorisation by Sandoz, which follow approval by Denmark last month, triggers a milestone payment to Vectura of 1.5 million euros, Vectura said.

Shares in Vectura traded up 4 percent to 155 pence at 1406 GMT. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)

