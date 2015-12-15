FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 15, 2015 / 8:00 PM / 2 years ago

Advance Auto Parts explores sale - StreetInsider

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. auto parts retailer Advance Auto Parts Inc is exploring a potential sale after being approached by at least one possible suitor, StreetInsider reported on Tuesday.

A successful deal could be worth up to $200 per Advance Auto share, the financial website said, citing a source familiar with the matter. (bit.ly/1MfvaYB)

StreetInsider cautioned the sale process is in the early stages and may not lead to a deal.

Advance Auto Parts could not immediately be reached for comment.

The company’s stock was up 6.1 percent at $156.63 in late afternoon trading on Tuesday. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

