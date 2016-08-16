FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Advance Auto Parts quarterly revenue falls 4.8 pct
August 16, 2016 / 10:41 AM / a year ago

Advance Auto Parts quarterly revenue falls 4.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. auto parts retailer Advance Auto Parts Inc reported a 4.8 percent fall in quarterly revenue due to store closures last year and as it consolidates its Carquest stores.

The company's revenue fell to $2.26 billion in the second quarter ended July 16 from $2.37 billion a year earlier.

Net income dropped to $124.6 million, or $1.68 per share, from about $150 million, or $2.03 per share. It earned $1.90 per share on an adjusted basis. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

