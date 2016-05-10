FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Advance Material to repurchase 6.8 mln shares
May 10, 2016 / 9:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Advance Material to repurchase 6.8 mln shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Advance Material :

* Says it to repurchase up to 6,800,000 shares of its common stock (a 4.95 pct stake) during the period from May 12 to July 11

* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$3.5 per share ~ T$7.65 per share

* Says the total share repurchase consideration is T$52,020,000

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yGwh

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News) ((Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com;)(+86 010 62674724;)(Reuters Messaging:)(Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) )

