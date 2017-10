Reliance Inds March qtr advance tax up 7.2 pct

MUMBAI, March 15 (Reuters) - * Reliance Industries Jan-March advance tax seen 11.30 bln rupees vs 10.54 bln rupees year ago-income tax source * ICICI Bank Jan-March advance tax seen 4.3 bln rupees vs 4.5 bln rupees year ago-income tax source * Tata Steel Jan-March advance tax seen 9 bln rupees vs 9.5 bln rupees year ago-income tax source * ACC Jan-March advance tax seen 1.5 bln rupees vs 1.7 bln rupees year ago-income tax source * Mahindra & Mahindra Jan-March advance tax seen 2 bln rupees vs 3 bln rupees year ago-income tax source (Reporting by Rajesh Kurup)