BRIEF-Advanced Digital Broadcast Holdings says 4T S.A. pre-announces public tender offer for all shares of ADB Holdings
November 3, 2014 / 6:40 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Advanced Digital Broadcast Holdings says 4T S.A. pre-announces public tender offer for all shares of ADB Holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Advanced Digital Broadcast Holdings SA :

* Says company’s largest shareholder, 4T S.A., which is currently holding 45.7 pct of outstanding shares, pre-announced a public tender offer for all shares of ADB Holdings S.A not already held by 4T S.A.

* Says pre-announcement envisages an offer of 15.50 Swiss francs per share

* Says after having analysed 4T S.A.’s offer, ADB Holdings’s board of directors supports 4T S.A.’s offer and concludes that going private is a preferred option for company’s future development

* Says 4T S.A.’s public tender offer for all ADB Holdings S.A. Publicly held shares is expected to run from Nov. 20 to Nov. 17, with anticipated settlement date on or about Jan. 27, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

